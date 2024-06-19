In the morning, the enemy struck a village in Kharkiv region with artillery 12 times, there are damages

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops shelled the village of Vidrodzhenivske with artillery this morning, damaging 3 houses, outbuildings and power lines, but there were no casualties, the Kharkiv RMA reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Today at 5:30 the enemy shelled the village of Vidrodzhenivske in Zolochiv community of Bohodukhiv district with artillery. As a result of 12 strikes, 3 private houses, outbuildings, and power grids were damaged. There were no casualties," the RMA reported on Telegram.

