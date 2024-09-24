In the morning Russians attacked Poniativka with a drone in Kherson region, wounding a local
Kyiv • UNN
In the village of Ponyativka, Kherson region, a Russian drone dropped explosives on a 61-year-old man. The victim sustained multiple injuries and is currently in hospital.
Details
"A local resident was injured in Poniativka as a result of a Russian UAV attack. The occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on a 61-year-old man around five in the morning," the statement reads.
The man suffered an explosive injury, multiple shrapnel wounds to his abdomen and leg. He is currently in a hospital receiving the necessary medical care, the RMA said.
