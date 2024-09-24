In the morning Russians attacked Poniativka with a drone in Kherson region, wounding a local

In the morning, a Russian drone dropped explosives on a 61-year-old man in the village of Ponyativka in Kherson region, he is in hospital, the Kherson RMA reported on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"A local resident was injured in Poniativka as a result of a Russian UAV attack. The occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on a 61-year-old man around five in the morning," the statement reads.

The man suffered an explosive injury, multiple shrapnel wounds to his abdomen and leg. He is currently in a hospital receiving the necessary medical care, the RMA said.

