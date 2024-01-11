In the Liman-Kupyansk sector, minus 50 units of Russian equipment, the number of enemy attacks returns to the level before the cold snap - Fityo

Another 50 units of enemy equipment were destroyed in the Liman-Kupyansk sector, and the number of enemy attacks is returning to the levels that Russians had been using before the cold snap, said Volodymyr Fityo, spokesman for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a telethon on Thursday, UNN reports.



Five hostile attacks were repelled in the Kupyansk sector yesterday, and six hostile attacks were repelled in the Liman sector, he said.

According to Fityo, the enemy conducted four air strikes and used 16 kamikaze drones. There were 475 artillery attacks.

Our defenders eliminated 141 invaders and captured several of them.

50 pieces of equipment were destroyed, including four tanks, four infantry fighting vehicles and three armored personnel carriers.

This destroyed equipment indicates that the enemy has become more active again, and the number of attacks is reaching the level it was before the cold snap - Fityo said.

