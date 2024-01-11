ukenru
A kind of "Chornobaivka": in the Kupyansk sector, the occupiers advance along the same road, they are repeatedly destroyed there - Fityo

A kind of "Chornobaivka": in the Kupyansk sector, the occupiers advance along the same road, they are repeatedly destroyed there - Fityo

Kyiv  •  UNN

Russian troops suffer heavy losses in Sinkivka, Kharkiv region, after repeatedly advancing along the same route, reminiscent of the "Chernobyl" defeats.

Russian troops in the Kharkiv region, namely in the Kupiansk direction - near the village of Synkivka - are advancing along the same road and are repeatedly destroyed there, said Volodymyr Fitio, spokesman for the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a telethon on Thursday in response to a question about the second "Chernobayivka" organized for the occupiers in this direction, UNN reports.

Thus, near the village of Sinkivka, where the fighting continues, (...) the Russian occupiers are advancing along the same road, using tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, and infantry. They have been destroyed there repeatedly, and there is already a parking lot of burnt racist equipment. And we will be watching and wondering whether they will continue to advance there

- said Fitio.

In this area, our defenders repelled five enemy attacks yesterday, he added.

Context

On January 9, Volodymyr Fitio, speaking on Radio NV about repulsing enemy attacks near the village of Synkivka in the Liman-Kupyansk direction, said that "this is a kind of Chornobaivka, only in the Kharkiv direction, for the Russian occupiers.

There are no alarm bells for Kharkiv residents: Fitio on possible russian offensive on Kharkiv09.01.24, 17:52 • 30617 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

