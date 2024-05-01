In the Kyiv region, 84 people, including 20 children, were evacuated from a smoky entrance due to a burning tire

In the city of Vyshgorod, Kyiv region, a car tire caught fire in a high-rise building, and rescuers evacuated 84 people, including 20 children, from the smoky entrance. UNN reports this with reference to the State Emergency Service of Kyiv region.

Details

The incident occurred in the evening of April 30 in one of the high-rise buildings in Vyshhorod.

According to the State Emergency Service, a car tire was burning on the 18th floor of a 22-story building. This caused heavy smoke in the stairwell from the 10th to the 22nd floors.

Rescuers evacuated 84 people, including 20 children.

The fire was extinguished by 12 vehicles and 43 rescuers of the State Emergency Service, as well as 2 vehicles and 5 personnel of the Rapid Response Unit.

The cause of the fire is being established, the SES added.

