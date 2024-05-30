In the Kiev region, the driver of a Volkswagen lost control, the car slid into a ditch and overturned

On the Mironovka-Kanev highway, a Volkswagen driver lost control, as a result of which the car slid into a ditch and rolled over on the roof. There were two passengers in the car, a woman and a child. The woman has a suspected spinal fracture. This was reported by the National Police, writes UNN.

Details

The accident occurred on the Mironovka-Kanev Highway. According to preliminary information, the 34-year-old driver of a Volkswagen car, not choosing a safe speed, lost control of the car, slid into a ditch and rolled over on the roof.

The 36-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital with a suspected spinal fracture. The one-year-old child, who was also in the car, fortunately, was not injured.

Recall

In the first four months of the year, according to the patrol police, 6,475 road accidents occurred in Ukraine, as a result of which 813 people were killed and 8,155 were injured. this is 6.3% more than in the same period of 2023.

In Poland two Ukrainian teenagers were killed in an accident: they ran away from the police at a speed of 150 km/sec-mass media