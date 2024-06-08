In the Kyiv region a bus with about 40 people caught fire, there were no injuries

The fire of a regular bus with about 40 people occurred in Vyshgorod in the Kyiv region, reported in the GUNP in the region on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

"On June 8, while driving along the embankment Street in the city of Vyshgorod, a bus caught fire. It was previously established that the fire occurred in the engine compartment," the police said in social networks.

Arriving at the scene, the police found out that there were about 40 people on public transport.

"Fortunately, there are no victims," the police said.

The fire was localized by rescuers.

Final conclusions about the cause of the fire will later be provided by employees of the emergency service.

