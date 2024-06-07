In the German city of Debeln, a 9-year - old girl Valeria from Ukraine is wanted for the fourth day- mass media

In the German city of Debeln, they are looking for a 9-year-old girl Valeria from Ukraine, who went to school on Monday morning, but did not appear in class. The search continues for the fourth day. This is reported by UNN with reference to the publication Build.

According to the newspaper, 9-year-old Valeria disappeared in the German city of Debeln. It is noted that on Monday the girl did not come to class. The school did not report this to either the police or the parents.

Valeria was last seen around 6: 50 a.m., when she left her family's home to take a bus to the school, which is about two kilometers away. But she didn't show up there - the publication writes.

Since the school did not sound the alarm, the mother noticed her daughter's disappearance only in the afternoon. Local police spokesman Andrzej Ridzik told the publication that law enforcement officers learned about the girl's disappearance around 18:30.

From then on, we will do our best to find her safely and quickly. We take the matter very seriously Rydzik said.

The search continues throughout the city and with additional emergency services. Transport companies have also been informed, and they should be especially careful.

Law enforcement officers reportthat they continue to search intensively for Valeria , using dogs, helicopters, and divers.

12-year-old Daria Voloshina, who disappeared in Poltava, was found dead in a wooded area. A 57-year-old local man with a criminal record was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting and murdering a child.