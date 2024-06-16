In the Czech Republic, Ukrainians win two awards at the Grand Prix in rhythmic gymnastics

Ukrainian athletes won two awards at the Grand Prix rhythmic gymnastics in Brno. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

At the Rhythmic Gymnastics Grand Prix in Brno, Czech Republic, Ukrainian athletes started their performances with two awards.

Taisiia Onofriychuk scored 133.950 points in four exercises and took second place in the all-around, behind only Bulgarian Elvira Krasnobayeva (135.800).

Victoria Onoprienko took third place with a score of 129.800 points.

Both Ukrainians have reached all four finals that will take place today.

Polina Gorodnycha also competed, finishing in 9th place with a score of 116.400 points.

