In the Czech Republic, Ukrainians win two awards at the Grand Prix in rhythmic gymnastics

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 12404 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 126818 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 129414 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 143776 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 202347 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 241032 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 148903 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370299 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182735 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149861 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

+20°
3m/s
38%
The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 87359 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 123258 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 110197 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 24753 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 44707 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 126740 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 110724 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 129373 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 123761 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 143731 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 9180 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 10996 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 15241 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 16599 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 25091 views
In the Czech Republic, Ukrainians win two awards at the Grand Prix in rhythmic gymnastics

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25065 views

Ukrainian athletes Taisiia Onofriichuk and Viktoriia Onopriienko won silver and bronze medals respectively in the all-around at the Grand Prix of Rhythmic Gymnastics in the Czech city of Brno.

In the Czech Republic, Ukrainians win two awards at the Grand Prix in rhythmic gymnastics

Ukrainian athletes won two awards at the Grand Prix rhythmic gymnastics in Brno. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

At the Rhythmic Gymnastics Grand Prix in Brno, Czech Republic, Ukrainian athletes started their performances with two awards.

Taisiia Onofriychuk scored 133.950 points in four exercises and took second place in the all-around, behind only Bulgarian Elvira Krasnobayeva (135.800).

Victoria Onoprienko took third place with a score of 129.800 points.

Both Ukrainians have reached all four finals that will take place today.

Add

Polina Gorodnycha also competed, finishing in 9th place with a score of 116.400 points.

Ukrainian judoka Serhiy Nebotov wins bronze at the European Cup in Slovenia16.06.24, 00:46 • 22585 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91