In the Czech Republic, Ukrainians win two awards at the Grand Prix in rhythmic gymnastics
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian athletes Taisiia Onofriichuk and Viktoriia Onopriienko won silver and bronze medals respectively in the all-around at the Grand Prix of Rhythmic Gymnastics in the Czech city of Brno.
Ukrainian athletes won two awards at the Grand Prix rhythmic gymnastics in Brno. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
At the Rhythmic Gymnastics Grand Prix in Brno, Czech Republic, Ukrainian athletes started their performances with two awards.
Taisiia Onofriychuk scored 133.950 points in four exercises and took second place in the all-around, behind only Bulgarian Elvira Krasnobayeva (135.800).
Victoria Onoprienko took third place with a score of 129.800 points.
Both Ukrainians have reached all four finals that will take place today.
Add
Polina Gorodnycha also competed, finishing in 9th place with a score of 116.400 points.
Ukrainian judoka Serhiy Nebotov wins bronze at the European Cup in Slovenia16.06.24, 00:46 • 22585 views