In the capital, the graves of the fallen soldiers of "Da Vinci", "juice" and Petrichenko were mutilated

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 12401 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 126771 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 129394 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 143753 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 202335 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 241025 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 148897 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370298 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182733 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149860 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 87359 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 123258 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 110197 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 24753 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 44707 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 126686 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 110689 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 129337 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 123731 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 143701 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 9174 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 10993 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 15239 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 16595 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 25073 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

In the capital, the graves of the fallen soldiers of "Da Vinci", "juice" and Petrichenko were mutilated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38931 views

Unknown persons desecrated the graves of dead Ukrainian soldiers Dmytro "Da Vinci" Kotsyubailo, Andriy "juice" Pilshchikov and Pavlo Petrichenko.

In the capital, the graves of the fallen soldiers of "Da Vinci", "juice" and Petrichenko were mutilated

In Kiev, the graves of soldiers Dmitry "Da Vinci" Kotsyubailo, Andrey "juice" Pilshchikov and Pavel Petrichenko were damaged. Unknown persons, in particular, tore up the portrait of Dmitry "Da Vinci" Kotsyubailo. This was reported by a Ukrainian volunteer, an officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Alina Mikhailova, reports UNN

On the graves of the fallen soldiers – Da Vinci, juice, Petrichenko – last night they made a rout. Families and friends will restore it. But you absolute * * * Si, who did it-it will be very bad, because we will find everyone

- wrote Mikhailova in the social network X. 

The video shows that unknown people damaged the photo on the grave of Dmitry "Da Vinci" Kotsyubail, scattered lamps from the burial sites of defenders of Ukraine.

In Ternopil region, a vandal damaged the graves of fallen soldiers04.06.24, 11:19 • 14766 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91