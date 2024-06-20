In the capital, the graves of the fallen soldiers of "Da Vinci", "juice" and Petrichenko were mutilated

In Kiev, the graves of soldiers Dmitry "Da Vinci" Kotsyubailo, Andrey "juice" Pilshchikov and Pavel Petrichenko were damaged. Unknown persons, in particular, tore up the portrait of Dmitry "Da Vinci" Kotsyubailo. This was reported by a Ukrainian volunteer, an officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Alina Mikhailova, reports UNN.

On the graves of the fallen soldiers – Da Vinci, juice, Petrichenko – last night they made a rout. Families and friends will restore it. But you absolute * * * Si, who did it-it will be very bad, because we will find everyone - wrote Mikhailova in the social network X.

The video shows that unknown people damaged the photo on the grave of Dmitry "Da Vinci" Kotsyubail, scattered lamps from the burial sites of defenders of Ukraine.

In Ternopil region, a vandal damaged the graves of fallen soldiers