In Ternopil region, a vandal damaged the graves of fallen soldiers

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 76585 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140097 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145153 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 239627 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171957 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163738 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147994 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219857 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112957 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206361 views

Popular news
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110698 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 37257 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 55924 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106511 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 55701 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 239632 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219859 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206363 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232433 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219577 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 11202 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 18428 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106511 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110698 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158556 views
In Ternopil region, a vandal damaged the graves of fallen soldiers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14754 views

In the Ternopil region, a 53-year-old man committed acts of vandalism on four graves of fallen soldiers, damaging crosses, candlesticks, the Ukrainian flag and portraits. For this crime, he faces up to 5 years in prison.

On Monday, June 3, in the village of Gusyatyn, Ternopil region, a 53-year-old man abused four graves of fallen soldiers. For the crime, he now faces up to five years in prison. About it UNN reports with reference to the police of the region. 

Details 

Police recorded four damaged graves of servicemen who died in the war. Crosses were thrown on them, candlesticks were scattered, the national flag of Ukraine and portraits of military personnel were torn down.

In the course of operational search activities, law enforcement officers identified the attacker. A 53-year-old resident of one of the villages of the community was involved in the crime. As indicated in the police, the man had previously been repeatedly convicted of property crimes. The motives of his act are being investigated by law enforcement officers. 

On this fact, police investigators opened criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 297 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of a grave, other burial place or over the body of the deceased). The sanction of the article provides for a penalty of three to five years of restriction or imprisonment.

The issue of declaring suspicion to the person involved and choosing a preventive measure is being resolved.

Relatives of Azovstal defenders call for civilized ways to support prisoners of war and condemn vandalism11.04.24, 18:28 • 23934 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine

