In the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation "cotton": there is a hit in an ammunition depot - rossmi

Explosions occurred in the Russian Belgorod region today, June 9. According to local residents, an ammunition depot in the rokitnyansky district was attacked. About it UNN reports with reference to the Russian media.

Local residents publish photos and videos of the consequences of explosions in the Belgorod region

They write that an ammunition depot in the rokitnyansky District of the region was attacked. According to them, explosions were heard, and then a fire started.

There is currently no official information on this issue from the authorities of the Belgorod region and the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

An hour later, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced that a UAV over the Belgorod region was flying close to 14:00 every year.

