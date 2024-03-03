In Switzerland, a referendum rejected the increase in the retirement age and voted for the 13th pension

Switzerland has held referendums on two bills - on the introduction of the 13th pension and raising the retirement age from 65 to 66. The first initiative was adopted by a majority of votes, the second bill was rejected, according to the website of the Swiss government, UNN reports.

Details

According to the preliminary results, 58.24% of voters voted in favor of the 13th pension, while 41.76% voted against. The turnout was 58.34%. The draft law on raising the retirement age was supported by 25.28% of those who voted, while 74.72% were against it. A total of 58.1% of voters took part in the vote.

The monthly state pension in Switzerland is 2,550 euros. According to the adopted bill, the 13th pension will be paid to citizens annually. Before the referendum, the Swiss government warned that the initiative could be too expensive for the budget. In 2022, a referendum in Switzerland raised the retirement age for women from 64 to 65 years old.

