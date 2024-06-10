In Sumy region, the workshops of an enterprise with a large amount of combustible materials caught fire

In the city of Romny, Sumy region, one of the two-story workshops of the enterprise, which contains a large amount of combustible materials, caught fire. About it UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, rescuers localized the fire. However, the situation is complicated by the high fire load – the company has a large amount of combustible materials.

"The situation is under control. Elimination of the fire continues," the State Emergency Service said.

