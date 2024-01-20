In Sumy region, the mayor and the head of the district administration quarrel over flowerpots on the Walk of Fame

In the city of Romny in Sumy region, the mayor of the city, Oleg Stogniy, and the head of the Romny district military administration, Denis Vashchenko, had a fight. The reason was the installation of flowerpots on the Alley of Glory of the fallen defenders of Ukraine. Both officials posted their versions on their Facebook pages, UNN reports.

Details

First, Vashchenko gave his version of the incident. He stated that on the morning of January 20, a "shameful incident occurred that he cannot keep silent about.

According to him, the relatives of the fallen defenders planned to install flowerpots on the Walk of Fame.

After they had started some work, the mayor of Romny, Oleh Stohniy, came and started to interfere, throwing away tools, insulting the parents of the fallen heroes, and pushing them. He said that this was his land, that he was the mayor and would decide for himself what could be done on it and what could not - Vashchenko said.

Mr. Vashchenko added that when the steles were installed almost a year ago, they did not provide for flowerpots - they were temporarily borrowed from flower sellers.

And these temporary flowerpots have been here for almost a year. People have repeatedly asked us to install permanent flowerpots. But they were completely ignored. So people took the initiative into their own hands He explained.

Then, according to Vashchenko, the mayor pushed the mother of the deceased soldier, and a fight broke out. The head of the district administration claims that he stood up for the woman. Later, he posted a video of the fight.

Second version

In turn, Stohniy said that Vashchenko had inflicted bodily harm on him and appealed to the police. He called the incident a "political action".

At 10 o'clock, unknown construction work and a massive gathering of people began near the Alley of Glory. I, as the mayor, came out to ask what exactly was being dug near the plaque of fallen soldiers, because no one had received any permits for earthworks said the mayor.

According to Stohniy, Vashchenko said that they did not need permits and that they would sort it out themselves, and then attacked him and an employee of the executive committee.

The above-mentioned official, without restraint, struck me in the face and an employee of the executive committee, who was officially performing her duties and filming the mass event Stohniy said.

The mayor says that the employee of the executive committee, a mother of three, was hospitalized. He also added a video.

After the incident , Lyubov Soloninko, an employee of the executive committee, asked for publicity on social media. She also stated that she had suffered bodily injuries as a result of Vashchenko's blow.

Son of Vinnytsia ex-judge becomes famous for scandalous videos of him shooting and cursing the Armed Forces and the TCC, police respond