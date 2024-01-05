Son of Vinnytsia ex-judge becomes famous for scandalous videos of him shooting and cursing the Armed Forces and the TCC, police respond

The 29-year-old son of former Vinnytsia judge Alla Chezganova, Dmytro Chezganov, got into a scandal because of a video in which he threatens law enforcement officers and employees of the Territorial Centers for Recruitment and Social Support regarding mobilization, and also shoots in the air. This was reported on Thursday, January 4, by the "Military Courier", UNN reports.

Details

Reportedly, Chezganov posted a video on his Instagram page in which he fired a gun and threatened the employees of the TCC. In the defiant video, the man uses foul language.

Be warned, the video contains profanity!

Chezganov was also reportedly prosecuted for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, as well as for causing intentional minor bodily harm. This time, the man was detained by police together with KORD special forces because of the shooting.

Chezganov was detained by the police together with KORD special forces. In addition to the gun, several grenades and fuses were found on the ex-judge's son. Now the major faces up to 7 years in prison the statement said.

Currently, Dmytro Chezganov's page on the social network is no longer available.

Dmytro's mother, Alla Chezganova, retired from the judiciary in 2017. Prior to that, she worked for many years as a judge of the Zamostianskyi District Court of Vinnytsia.