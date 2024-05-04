In Sumy region, occupants made 41 attacks during the day, 214 explosions were recorded

During the day, enemy forces fired 41 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, resulting in 214 explosions. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

During the day, the russians fired 41 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 214 explosions were recorded. Mykolaiv, Khotyn, Yunakiv, Miropil, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysariv, Novoslobid, Shalyhyne, Esman, Druzhbivka, Seredyno-Bud, Znob-Novgorod communities were shelled - Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Thus, in the Esman community, the occupiers fired mortars (14 explosions) and cannon artillery (11 explosions).

The Yunakivka community suffered from enemy shelling from artillery (7 explosions), mortars (10 explosions) and MLRS (10 explosions).

The Russian army dropped 3 in Shalygino community. shelling from MLRS (8 explosions) and cannon artillery (7 explosions) was also recorded.

As for the Krasnopilska community, the enemy fired mortars (19 explosions) and FPV drones (3 explosions).

The Velykopysarivska community was shelled with grenade launchers (16 explosions), artillery (27 explosions), mortars (14 explosions) and the launch of NAR missiles from a helicopter (4 explosions).

The community of Myropilsk suffered from mortar shelling (3 explosions).

In the Znob-Novgorod community, the enemy forces fired from cannon artillery (8 explosions).

Seredina-Buda community was attacked with FPV drones (3 explosions) and cannon artillery (8 explosions).

There was a mortar attack in Khotyn community (3 explosions).

Mykolaiv community suffered from an FPV drone attack (1 explosion).

In Bilopilska community, the russians fired from cannon artillery (4 explosions) and attacked an FPV drone (1 explosion).

As for the Druzhbivka community, the enemy fired from MLRS (21 explosions).

In addition, the occupiers dropped 9 mines in Novoslobidska community.

