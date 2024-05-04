In Sumy region, occupants made 41 attacks during the day, 214 explosions were recorded

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 92935 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109581 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152326 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156156 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252211 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174565 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165757 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148393 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226865 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113084 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 40183 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 74591 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 42692 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 35457 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68033 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252213 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226866 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212832 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238540 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225256 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 92935 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68033 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 74591 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113303 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114182 views
In Sumy region, occupants made 41 attacks during the day, 214 explosions were recorded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39118 views

russians shelled the border areas and settlements of Sumy region 41 times, resulting in 214 explosions from various weapons, including mortars, artillery, MLRS and drones, in many localities.

During the day, enemy forces fired 41 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, resulting in 214 explosions. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

During the day, the russians fired 41 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 214 explosions were recorded. Mykolaiv, Khotyn, Yunakiv, Miropil, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysariv, Novoslobid, Shalyhyne, Esman, Druzhbivka, Seredyno-Bud, Znob-Novgorod communities were shelled

- Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Thus, in the Esman community, the occupiers fired mortars (14 explosions) and cannon artillery (11 explosions).

The Yunakivka community suffered from enemy shelling from artillery (7 explosions), mortars (10 explosions) and MLRS (10 explosions).

The Russian army dropped 3 in Shalygino community. shelling from MLRS (8 explosions) and cannon artillery (7 explosions) was also recorded.

As for the Krasnopilska community, the enemy fired mortars (19 explosions) and FPV drones (3 explosions).

The Velykopysarivska community was shelled with grenade launchers (16 explosions), artillery (27 explosions), mortars (14 explosions) and the launch of NAR missiles from a helicopter (4 explosions).

The community of Myropilsk suffered from mortar shelling (3 explosions).

In the Znob-Novgorod community, the enemy forces fired from cannon artillery (8 explosions).

Seredina-Buda community was attacked with FPV drones (3 explosions) and cannon artillery (8 explosions).

There was a mortar attack in Khotyn community (3 explosions).

Mykolaiv community suffered from an FPV drone attack (1 explosion).

In Bilopilska community, the russians fired from cannon artillery (4 explosions) and attacked an FPV drone (1 explosion).

As for the Druzhbivka community, the enemy fired from MLRS (21 explosions).

In addition, the occupiers dropped 9 mines in Novoslobidska community.

Situation in Sumy region: russians shelled 5 border communities overnight, 46 explosions recorded04.05.24, 09:10 • 48331 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
khotynKhotyn

