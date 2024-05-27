In Sumy region, a man doused a woman with gasoline and set her on fire: he was arrested

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

In Sumy region, a man doused a woman with gasoline and set her on fire: he was arrested

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16954 views

A 43-year-old man was arrested for pouring gasoline on his partner and setting her on fire during a drunken quarrel in the village of Mykhailivka, Sumy region, causing severe burns to the 37-year-old woman.

A man who poured gasoline on his girlfriend and set her on fire has been arrested in Sumy region. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports. 

The prosecutor's office said that the incident occurred on May 22, 2024, in the village of Mykhailivka, Sumy district. 

A man and his common-law wife were drinking alcohol together.  Being quite drunk, the man wanted to continue the feast, but the woman hid the bottle.  

On this basis, a quarrel arose between them, during which he grabbed a 5-liter plastic canister of gasoline, poured it on the woman and set her on fire

- the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The 37-year-old victim received 2-3 degree thermal burns and was hospitalized.

A measure of restraint in the form of detention without bail was imposed on the 43-year-old man.

In a Transcarpathian village, the mother's roommate killed a 10-year-old boy by setting the child's clothes on fire

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
sumySums

