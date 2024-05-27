In Sumy region, a man doused a woman with gasoline and set her on fire: he was arrested

A man who poured gasoline on his girlfriend and set her on fire has been arrested in Sumy region. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

The prosecutor's office said that the incident occurred on May 22, 2024, in the village of Mykhailivka, Sumy district.

A man and his common-law wife were drinking alcohol together. Being quite drunk, the man wanted to continue the feast, but the woman hid the bottle.

On this basis, a quarrel arose between them, during which he grabbed a 5-liter plastic canister of gasoline, poured it on the woman and set her on fire - the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The 37-year-old victim received 2-3 degree thermal burns and was hospitalized.

A measure of restraint in the form of detention without bail was imposed on the 43-year-old man.

