In a Transcarpathian village, the mother's roommate killed a 10-year-old boy by setting the child's clothes on fire

In Zakarpattia, police are investigating the premeditated murder of a 10-year-old boy from the village of Serne. The suspect is a partner of the deceased child's mother. He has now been detained and taken into custody. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Transcarpathian region, according to UNN.

Details

Investigators of the Berehove District Police Department are investigating a case of intentional infliction of fatal injuries to a 10-year-old boy from the village of Serne, Berehove District. The suspect in the crime, a 33-year-old partner of the deceased child's mother, was detained and taken into custody.

On the evening of May 13, the police received a report that a 10-year-old boy had been hospitalized with about 80% of his body burns. Doctors fought for his life for several days, but unfortunately, the child died in the intensive care unit from his injuries.

Initially, the boy's relatives explained that while burning grass, the child accidentally spilled a flammable substance on himself, which caused the fire. However, a detailed investigation by the Berehove District Police Department revealed other circumstances.

The police found that the boy's mother's partner was involved in the incident. It turned out that he and the child had a quarrel, after which the adult deliberately set fire to the boy's clothes.

The suspect was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional grievous bodily harm that led to the victim's death). He was taken into custody without the possibility of bail.

Investigators are preparing materials to send the case to court and are taking the necessary procedural steps to provide a legal assessment of the actions of the boy's mother.

The investigation is ongoing.

