In a Transcarpathian village, the mother's roommate killed a 10-year-old boy by setting the child's clothes on fire

06:49 PM • 73446 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105605 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

February 28, 11:19 PM • 148567 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

February 28, 08:24 PM • 152757 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249329 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173868 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165161 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148288 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225337 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 08:41 AM • 113040 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 44067 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 38914 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 32816 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 57284 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 51292 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249329 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225337 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211507 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237280 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224130 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 73446 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 51292 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 57284 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112688 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113598 views
In a Transcarpathian village, the mother's roommate killed a 10-year-old boy by setting the child's clothes on fire

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40504 views

A 33-year-old cohabitant of a mother in Zakarpattia region is suspected of deliberately setting fire to her 10-year-old son's clothes after a quarrel, causing fatal burns that led to the child's death.

In Zakarpattia, police are investigating the premeditated murder of a 10-year-old boy from the village of Serne. The suspect is a partner of the deceased child's mother. He has now been detained and taken into custody. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Transcarpathian region, according to UNN.

Details

Investigators of the Berehove District Police Department are investigating a case of intentional infliction of fatal injuries to a 10-year-old boy from the village of Serne, Berehove District. The suspect in the crime, a 33-year-old partner of the deceased child's mother, was detained and taken into custody.

On the evening of May 13, the police received a report that a 10-year-old boy had been hospitalized with about 80% of his body burns. Doctors fought for his life for several days, but unfortunately, the child died in the intensive care unit from his injuries.

Initially, the boy's relatives explained that while burning grass, the child accidentally spilled a flammable substance on himself, which caused the fire. However, a detailed investigation by the Berehove District Police Department revealed other circumstances.

The police found that the boy's mother's partner was involved in the incident. It turned out that he and the child had a quarrel, after which the adult deliberately set fire to the boy's clothes.

The suspect was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional grievous bodily harm that led to the victim's death). He was taken into custody without the possibility of bail.

Investigators are preparing materials to send the case to court and are taking the necessary procedural steps to provide a legal assessment of the actions of the boy's mother.

The investigation is ongoing.

In Zakarpattia region, a man shot at law enforcement officers during a document check: the attacker was detained on the spot16.05.24, 15:47 • 19077 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyCrimes and emergencies

