In Sumy, deputies suspend Mayor Lysenko, who is suspected of bribery, from his duties

Deputies of the Sumy City Council have removed Oleksandr Lysenko from his duties as mayor by secret ballot . This was reported by the head of the Sumy MBA Oleksiy Drozdenko, UNN reports.

Details

At the XLIX session of the city council, the deputies approved the new composition of the executive committee. They also expressed no confidence and removed Oleksandr Lysenko from the position of mayor by secret ballot - the post says.

Addendum

Sumy Mayor Oleksandr Lysenko and Director of the City Infrastructure Department of the Sumy City Council were served with a notice of suspicion of receiving an unlawful benefit in the amount of UAH 2.13 million.

His accomplice, the Director of the Department of Infrastructure of Sumy Region, is also charged with Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

On October 2, the city mayor and the director of the Department were caught red-handed immediately after receiving the third installment of the agreed upon funds - UAH 1,430,000.

Recall

The mayor of Sumy, Oleksandr Lysenko, who is suspected of bribery, was released on bail of UAH 3 million.