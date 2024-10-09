In Slatyn in Kharkiv region KAB hit a residential building - CMA

A direct hit by a guided aerial bomb (KAB) was recorded in Slatyn, Kharkiv region, damaging at least ten private households, and information about the wounded is being clarified, the head of the Dergachiv CMA, Vyacheslav Zadorenko, said on Wednesday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Occupants hit Slatyne in Kharkiv region with a KAB - CMA