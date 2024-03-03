In Simferopol, residents are being visited from apartment to apartment and "persistently" invited to the presidential elections in Russia - media

Russian agitators in the temporarily occupied Simferopol are going door-to-door and "persistently" inviting people to vote in the presidential elections. In case of refusal, the agitators try to convince people to "fulfill their constitutional duty," Krym.Realii reports , UNN reports.

According to local residents, four women wearing capes with the logo of the current presidential campaign in Russia are going door-to-door and "persistently" inviting people to the presidential election.

On occasion, the women checked the names of those registered at these addresses and asked people directly if they would take part in the vote. If a person refused, one of the agitators immediately tried to convince them to "fulfill their constitutional duty." At the same time, she hinted that this information would be "reported to the top. - the publication writes.

In Makiivka, guerrillas destroyed Russian posters calling on residents of the occupied Donetsk region to vote in the presidential election

The occupiers are artificially increasing the turnout in the temporarily occupied territories by forcing the Russian Armed Forces to vote.