In Makiivka, guerrillas destroyed Russian posters calling on residents of the occupied Donetsk region to vote in the presidential election

In Makiivka, Donetsk region, guerrillas seized and destroyed Russian propaganda calling on residents of the occupied Ukrainian territories to participate in the presidential elections in Russia. A photo report of the destruction was published by activists of the "Yellow Ribbon" in their telegram channel, UNN reports.

Makiivka is Ukraine. Resistance to the occupiers continues! Activists of the Yellow Ribbon Movement once again prove that Donetsk region is Ukraine! We continue to fight the Nazis and cleanse our Ukrainian cities from the enemy's propaganda and election campaigning. - the guerrillas wrote under the photo.

