In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 14313 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 43401 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 36673 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 197739 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 180475 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 173237 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 219346 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248835 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154651 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371524 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

In Serbia, the opposition secures repeat municipal elections

Kyiv • UNN

 • 35915 views

Serbia's ruling party has agreed to hold new municipal elections in Belgrade following opposition protests over alleged voting irregularities in the December elections.

In Serbia, the opposition secures repeat municipal elections

In the Serbian capital, Belgrade, the ruling party has agreed to hold new municipal elections. This decision was made following massive opposition protests and criticism after the vote, which took place on December 17, 2023. This was stated by the acting mayor of the Serbian capital, Aleksandar Šapić, who was quoted by the Balkan service of Radio Liberty, UNN reports.

Details

The opposition accused the authorities of falsifying the election results in Belgrade, claiming that the official results did not reflect the real will of the voters, as no political force won a majority of votes. Protests against this decision continued in December and January.

On February 28, 2024, the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights in its report on the elections in Serbia noted numerous violations of democratic standards, including media bias in favor of President Aleksandar Vucic's ruling Serbian Progressive Party and the failure to use public funds appropriately.

Although there were no direct accusations of fraud, the acting mayor of Belgrade and deputy head of the ruling party, Aleksandar Šapić, said on March 2 that the party was "ready" for new elections and agreed to them to ensure the full legitimacy of the voting process.

the statement reads

The date of the new elections should be announced within the next 30 days. The opposition coalition Serbia Against Violence considers the government's agreement to hold new elections to be a major victory.

President Vucic, who does not abandon ties with Russia, is also seeking to maintain good relations with the European Union, as Serbia is a candidate for EU membership.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
