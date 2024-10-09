In Russia authorities in three regions claim a nighttime drone attack, shooting down 47 UAVs

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 31211 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 98513 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 161300 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134749 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141369 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138212 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179437 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111977 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170499 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104699 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139507 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139197 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 84759 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107121 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109260 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 161300 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179437 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170499 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197917 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186960 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139197 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139507 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145519 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137001 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153978 views
Actual
In Russia authorities in three regions claim a nighttime drone attack, shooting down 47 UAVs

In Russia authorities in three regions claim a nighttime drone attack, shooting down 47 UAVs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13699 views

Russian authorities reported nighttime drone attacks and air defense operations in several regions. In the Bryansk region, an attack on an ammunition depot was reported, and a private house was damaged in the Krasnodar region.

The authorities of the Krasnodar, Bryansk and Rostov regions of the Russian Federation reported a night attack by drones and air defense, the Russian Defense Ministry claims 47 drones shot down over five regions and the Sea of Azov, UNN reports.

Details

The Russian Ministry of Defense says that 24 drones were destroyed in Bryansk region, 5 in Belgorod region, 2 in Kursk and Rostov regions, 1 in Krasnodar region and 13 over the Azov Sea.

The governor of the Bryansk region, Aleksandr Bogomaz, wrote about the drone attack and the work of air defense on his telegram channel, saying that there were no damages or injuries.

Telegram channels, citing local residents, claim that drones attacked an ammunition depot near the town of Karachev in Bryansk Oblast. In the videos circulated, the sounds of explosions are heard.

Drones attacked an ammunition depot in karachev, russia09.10.24, 07:14 • 16526 views

According to the ASTRA telegram channel, local residents wrote that the siren had been sounding since two in the morning, but there was nowhere to hide. It is noted that the 67th arsenal of the GRAU in Karachev may have been attacked.

The head of the Krasnodar region, Veniamin Kondratiev, wrote on his telegram channel about the drone attack and that the falling wreckage of one of the downed drones in the village of Shabelskoye smashed windows and damaged a gas pipe in a private house. He said the fire was extinguished and no one was injured. 

Residents of Yeysk reported explosions at night, according to telegram channels.

The Russian service of the BBC reported that, according to Russian sources, drones attacked the Russian city of Yeysk, where a military airfield is located, at the beginning of the night.

Rostov region governor Vasily Golubev also reported on his telegram channel drones, one near Novoshakhtinsk and 9 in the southwest of the region, and air defense operations. He reported a "landscape fire" that was extinguished and that there were no casualties.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World
sea-of-azovSea of Azov

Contact us about advertising