In Russia authorities in three regions claim a nighttime drone attack, shooting down 47 UAVs

The authorities of the Krasnodar, Bryansk and Rostov regions of the Russian Federation reported a night attack by drones and air defense, the Russian Defense Ministry claims 47 drones shot down over five regions and the Sea of Azov, UNN reports.

Details

The Russian Ministry of Defense says that 24 drones were destroyed in Bryansk region, 5 in Belgorod region, 2 in Kursk and Rostov regions, 1 in Krasnodar region and 13 over the Azov Sea.

The governor of the Bryansk region, Aleksandr Bogomaz, wrote about the drone attack and the work of air defense on his telegram channel, saying that there were no damages or injuries.

Telegram channels, citing local residents, claim that drones attacked an ammunition depot near the town of Karachev in Bryansk Oblast. In the videos circulated, the sounds of explosions are heard.

Drones attacked an ammunition depot in karachev, russia

According to the ASTRA telegram channel, local residents wrote that the siren had been sounding since two in the morning, but there was nowhere to hide. It is noted that the 67th arsenal of the GRAU in Karachev may have been attacked.

The head of the Krasnodar region, Veniamin Kondratiev, wrote on his telegram channel about the drone attack and that the falling wreckage of one of the downed drones in the village of Shabelskoye smashed windows and damaged a gas pipe in a private house. He said the fire was extinguished and no one was injured.

Residents of Yeysk reported explosions at night, according to telegram channels.

The Russian service of the BBC reported that, according to Russian sources, drones attacked the Russian city of Yeysk, where a military airfield is located, at the beginning of the night.

Rostov region governor Vasily Golubev also reported on his telegram channel drones, one near Novoshakhtinsk and 9 in the southwest of the region, and air defense operations. He reported a "landscape fire" that was extinguished and that there were no casualties.