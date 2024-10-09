ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 21327 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 92419 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 159874 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133992 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140894 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137970 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178685 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111950 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169938 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104683 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Drones attacked an ammunition depot in karachev, russia

Drones attacked an ammunition depot in karachev, russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16526 views

At night, drones attacked the 67th arsenal of the GRU in the bryansk region of russia. The local governor claimed that 12 drones were shot down, but the situation got out of hand.

At night, drones attacked an ammunition depot in the russian city of karachev, bryansk region. This is reported by the russian media, UNN reports.

Details

According to reports, the 67th arsenal of the GRU covers an area of about 3.5 square kilometers. According to satellite imagery from 2021, some of the ammunition was stored in the open.

The local governor claims that the enemy military allegedly shot down 12 drones, but the situation is reportedly out of control.

Oil depot on fire in voronezh region of russia04.10.24, 03:19 • 18699 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarNews of the World

