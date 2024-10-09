Drones attacked an ammunition depot in karachev, russia
Kyiv • UNN
At night, drones attacked the 67th arsenal of the GRU in the bryansk region of russia. The local governor claimed that 12 drones were shot down, but the situation got out of hand.
At night, drones attacked an ammunition depot in the russian city of karachev, bryansk region. This is reported by the russian media, UNN reports.
Details
According to reports, the 67th arsenal of the GRU covers an area of about 3.5 square kilometers. According to satellite imagery from 2021, some of the ammunition was stored in the open.
The local governor claims that the enemy military allegedly shot down 12 drones, but the situation is reportedly out of control.
