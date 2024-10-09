Drones attacked an ammunition depot in karachev, russia

At night, drones attacked an ammunition depot in the russian city of karachev, bryansk region. This is reported by the russian media, UNN reports.

Details

According to reports, the 67th arsenal of the GRU covers an area of about 3.5 square kilometers. According to satellite imagery from 2021, some of the ammunition was stored in the open.

The local governor claims that the enemy military allegedly shot down 12 drones, but the situation is reportedly out of control.

