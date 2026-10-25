In Rome, hundreds of protesters stormed the Colosseum and broke through the entrance gates

In Italy's capital, Rome, several hundred protesters broke into the Colosseum grounds on October 24, where tourists were present at the time. The demonstrators broke through the entrance gates of the historic landmark. UNN reports this.

Details

According to preliminary information, a radical group broke away from the main march and headed toward the Colosseum. After damaging the gates, the protesters entered the complex.

Special police units arrived at the scene.

Law enforcement officers, together with Colosseum security, drove the demonstrators out of the landmark's grounds in approximately 10–15 minutes.

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