In Pryluky, the death toll from the Russian strike has risen to 18
Kyiv • UNN
Eighteen people have been killed in Pryluky, including four children, and 55 others have been injured. Rescuers are clearing the rubble and continuing search operations.
The death toll from the Russian strike on Pryluky has risen to 18, including 4 children, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.
The number of people killed as a result of the Russian strike on Pryluky in the Chernihiv region has risen to 18, including 4 children. Fifty-five people were injured, including 7 children
The body of another victim was found under the rubble. Video - Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer
The aftermath of the attack is still being dealt with. Rescuers are dismantling the destroyed structures and examining the rubble. All emergency services are working at the scene.
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