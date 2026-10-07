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In Pryluky, the death toll from the Russian strike has risen to 18

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8124 views

Eighteen people have been killed in Pryluky, including four children, and 55 others have been injured. Rescuers are clearing the rubble and continuing search operations.

In Pryluky, the death toll from the Russian strike has risen to 18
Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

The death toll from the Russian strike on Pryluky has risen to 18, including 4 children, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

The number of people killed as a result of the Russian strike on Pryluky in the Chernihiv region has risen to 18, including 4 children. Fifty-five people were injured, including 7 children 

- the statement says.

The body of another victim was found under the rubble. Video - Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

The aftermath of the attack is still being dealt with. Rescuers are dismantling the destroyed structures and examining the rubble. All emergency services are working at the scene.

"Russian army "gave" Putin "gift" of destroying residential building in Pryluky," attacked energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy on Russia's shelling07.10.26, 10:40 • 20842 views

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