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In Pryluky, 9 people have already become victims of Russia's missile strike on a high-rise building - including children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 702 views

In Pryluky, 9 people were killed after Russia's missile strike, including three children. Another 38 people were injured; rescuers are searching for people under the rubble.

In Pryluky, 9 people have already become victims of Russia's missile strike on a high-rise building - including children

As a result of Russia’s missile strike on a high-rise building in Pryluky in the morning of October 7, 9 people are now known to have been killed, including three children, and the number of injured is rising. UNN reports this, citing data from the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Chernihiv region. 

As of 11:30, the death toll had risen to 9. Unfortunately, the bodies of three children were recovered from beneath the rubble of the high-rise building. 38 people were injured, including 7 children

- the police reported.

As indicated, efforts to search for people beneath the rubble are ongoing.

Russian attack killed 12 people: an 8-year-old boy was killed in Pryluky07.10.26, 11:40 • 1430 views

Julia Shramko

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