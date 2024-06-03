ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

In Poland, farmers plan to block the cargo section of the rava-Russkaya-Grebenne checkpoint

In Poland, farmers plan to block the cargo section of the rava-Russkaya-Grebenne checkpoint

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43279 views

Polish farmers plan to completely block the movement of trucks to leave Ukraine through the Rava-Russkaya - Grebenne checkpoint from June 4 to 6.

Polish farmers plan to block the cargo section at the Rava-Russkaya - Hrebenne checkpoint on the border with Ukraine  from June 4. A complete stop of truck traffic is expected to leave Ukraine. This was reported on Monday in the State Customs Service, reports UNN

 to the attention of carriers! From 10:00. On June 4, Kiev time, until the second half of the day on June 6, Polish farmers plan to block the cargo section at the Rava-Russkaya - Hrebenne checkpoint. Consequently, a complete stop of truck traffic is expected to leave Ukraine

- the message says.

The ministry notes that in the direction of entering Ukraine, the Polish side will allow no more than 24 trucks per day (two launches of 12 cars each) and up to 4 cars per hour with humanitarian supplies.

The State Customs Service asks you to take this information into account when planning your route.

We will not return to a critical situation: the Ministry of Agriculture commented on the possibility of repeated blocking of the border by Polish farmers07.05.24, 15:59 • 28073 views

Let's add

Negotiations on the unblocking of borders on the part of Ukraine were conducted by ex-minister of agricultural policy Mykola Solskyi. However, after the NABU's report on the disclosure of the scheme of theft of state lands, in which the Minister of Agricultural Policy appears, Polish Deputy Minister of Agriculture Michal Kolodziejczak announced the withdrawal of Poland from negotiations with Ukraine. Some experts are inclined to think that such a move by Poland was planned and that the case against Solsky coincided in time with the demarche of the Poles.

SocietyEconomy
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

