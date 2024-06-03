In Poland, farmers plan to block the cargo section of the rava-Russkaya-Grebenne checkpoint

Polish farmers plan to block the cargo section at the Rava-Russkaya - Hrebenne checkpoint on the border with Ukraine from June 4. A complete stop of truck traffic is expected to leave Ukraine. This was reported on Monday in the State Customs Service, reports UNN.

to the attention of carriers! From 10:00. On June 4, Kiev time, until the second half of the day on June 6, Polish farmers plan to block the cargo section at the Rava-Russkaya - Hrebenne checkpoint. Consequently, a complete stop of truck traffic is expected to leave Ukraine - the message says.

The ministry notes that in the direction of entering Ukraine, the Polish side will allow no more than 24 trucks per day (two launches of 12 cars each) and up to 4 cars per hour with humanitarian supplies.

The State Customs Service asks you to take this information into account when planning your route.

Negotiations on the unblocking of borders on the part of Ukraine were conducted by ex-minister of agricultural policy Mykola Solskyi. However, after the NABU's report on the disclosure of the scheme of theft of state lands, in which the Minister of Agricultural Policy appears, Polish Deputy Minister of Agriculture Michal Kolodziejczak announced the withdrawal of Poland from negotiations with Ukraine. Some experts are inclined to think that such a move by Poland was planned and that the case against Solsky coincided in time with the demarche of the Poles.