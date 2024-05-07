ukenru
Actual
We will not return to a critical situation: the Ministry of Agriculture commented on the possibility of repeated blocking of the border by Polish farmers

We will not return to a critical situation: the Ministry of Agriculture commented on the possibility of repeated blocking of the border by Polish farmers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28075 views

Ukraine and Poland have reached an agreement to prevent a repeat of the border blockade by Polish farmers, with dialogue between ministries and agricultural associations continuing to address any potential problems, contributing to cautious optimism about uninterrupted trade.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food is optimistic that the situation with Polish farmers blocking the border will not be repeated. This was stated by the First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Taras Vysotsky during a telethon, UNN reports.

The agreement was preceded by a lot of work on all sides and a dialogue. It is very important that Ukrainian farmers and associations of Ukrainian agricultural producers have also actively engaged in this dialogue with their Polish counterparts. This is why we are optimistic. The fact that the dialogue did not stop with the fact of unblocking the borders. It continues between ministries and specialized associations. Given these circumstances, there is a cautious optimism that we will not have to return to the critical situation that we had with the blockade, and if there are any reservations, they can be resolved on the basis of this established bilateral dialogue 

- Vysotsky said.

He added that in May or early June, representatives of Polish farmers are expected to visit Ukraine to make an objective assessment, including what it is like to work in the face of a full-scale invasion.

Recall

Ukraine plans to grow several times more grains and oilseeds than domestic demand, remaining a significant exporter and influencing international prices.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsAgronomy news
ministerstvo-ahrarnoi-polityky-ta-prodovolstva-ukrainaMinistry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

