In Poland, a Russian and a Belarusian were sentenced to four years in prison for spying for Russia

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 64929 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 116804 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121946 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163991 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164863 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266930 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176742 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166815 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148592 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237180 views

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 85162 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 62824 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 98630 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 59981 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 41230 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266926 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237178 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222536 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247994 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234195 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 116799 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100126 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100581 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117108 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117769 views
In Poland, a Russian and a Belarusian were sentenced to four years in prison for spying for Russia

In Poland, a Russian and a Belarusian were sentenced to four years in prison for spying for Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21960 views

The District Court of the Polish city of Bialystok sentenced a Russian and a Belarusian to four years in prison each for espionage in favor of Russia, which consisted of collecting military information and passing it to Russian intelligence from 2017 to 2022.

A district court in the Polish city of Bialystok has sentenced a Russian and a Belarusian to four years in prison on charges of spying for Russia. For several years, they had been collecting important information, including information about the Polish military, which they passed on to Russian intelligence. This was reported by Polish Radio, according to UNN.

Details

The charges relate to the activities of these individuals in 2017-2022. During this period, they were supposed to accumulate information about Polish military units, their equipment, their missions near the border with Belarus, as well as cooperation with the troops of other NATO countries, and pass it on to Russian military intelligence.

Special services of the Republic of Poland established that the men had been legally staying in Poland for many years. In particular, the Belarusian studied in Bialystok and worked in an organization that provided parachute training. The Russian was engaged in cultural and tourist activities.

Addendum

The Russian and Belarusian citizens were detained in Poland in April 2022. Both were charged with committing a crime under Article 130 of the Polish Criminal Code (espionage). They are still in custody.

Then the prosecutor filed a motion for a closed hearing, citing important state interests, as well as private interests of the witnesses, including many military personnel.

Recall

On July 10 last year, officers of the Polish Internal Security Agency detained another member of a spy network working for Russian intelligence.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
natoNATO
bilostokBialystok
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising