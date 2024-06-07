ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
In part of Ukraine today thunderstorms, hail and squalls in some places and up to 31° - forecasters

In part of Ukraine today thunderstorms, hail and squalls in some places and up to 31° - forecasters

Kyiv  •  UNN

In most regions there is no precipitation, but during the day in the Western, Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions there are short-term rains, thunderstorms, hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s, at temperatures from 12° to 31°, depending on the region.

In Ukraine today in most regions without precipitation, but in the afternoon in the Western, Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions short-term rains with thunderstorms, sometimes hail and squalls, at temperatures from 12° C at night to 31° C during the day, depending on the region, reported UNN in the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological center.

Details

According to the forecast of weather forecasters, on June 7 in most regions without precipitation, in the Western, Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions in the afternoon short-term rains, thunderstorms, in some areas hail and squalls of 15-20 M/S. 

The wind is north-westerly, 5-10 M / s.

Temperature at night 12-17°, in the south and east of the country 18-21°, in the afternoon 23-28°, in the southern part, eastern, Dnepropetrovsk and Kirovohrad regions up to 31°; in the highlands of the Carpathians at night 8-13°, in the afternoon 18-23°.

Weather in the Kyiv region

In the Kyiv region without precipitation. Temperature at night 12-17°, during the day 23-28°; in Kyiv at night 15-17°, during the day 25-27°

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Society
ukraineUkraine
zhytomyrZhytomyr
vinnytsiaVinnytsia

