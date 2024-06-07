In part of Ukraine today thunderstorms, hail and squalls in some places and up to 31° - forecasters

In Ukraine today in most regions without precipitation, but in the afternoon in the Western, Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions short-term rains with thunderstorms, sometimes hail and squalls, at temperatures from 12° C at night to 31° C during the day, depending on the region, reported UNN in the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological center.

Details

According to the forecast of weather forecasters, on June 7 in most regions without precipitation, in the Western, Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions in the afternoon short-term rains, thunderstorms, in some areas hail and squalls of 15-20 M/S.

The wind is north-westerly, 5-10 M / s.

Temperature at night 12-17°, in the south and east of the country 18-21°, in the afternoon 23-28°, in the southern part, eastern, Dnepropetrovsk and Kirovohrad regions up to 31°; in the highlands of the Carpathians at night 8-13°, in the afternoon 18-23°.

Weather in the Kyiv region

In the Kyiv region without precipitation. Temperature at night 12-17°, during the day 23-28°; in Kyiv at night 15-17°, during the day 25-27°