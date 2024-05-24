In one of the German states, Ukrainian will be taught as a second foreign language in schools

The federal state of Hesse in Germany is introducing the possibility of studying Ukrainian as a second foreign language in schools to make it easier for children from Ukraine to pass final exams. UNN reports with reference to a statement from the Ministry of Culture, Education and Opportunities of Hesse.

The ministry explains that Hesse is home to many refugees from Ukraine-more than 20,000 schoolchildren are Ukrainians. However, to be able to pass the Abitur final exams, they have to learn not only German, but also English and another foreign language.

It is expected that the possibility of studying Ukrainian as a second foreign language in schools will simplify the entire learning process, including exams, for Ukrainian refugees.

In addition, more than 300 Ukrainian teachers teach in schools in Hesse, so this will help attract more of them to the teaching profession.

It is noted that the pilot project for learning Ukrainian as a second foreign language will start in the 2024/2025 academic year. The ministry says that students of non-Ukrainian origin can also join it.

We must never tire of supporting Ukraine. We want to offer many young people and teachers from Ukraine even better educational and career prospects according to their individual abilities - including for the reconstruction of their own country - and to send a clear message of solidarity in difficult times - said local Minister of Culture Armin Schwartz.

Recently, the Polish Senate passed a bill to extend temporary protection and assistance to Ukrainian refugeesfleeing the Russian invasion until September 30, 2025, including access to medical and social benefits, housing, and educational scholarships.