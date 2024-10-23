In Odesa, a man brutally beat his two-month-old daughter: the baby is in intensive care

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
0m/s
66%
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
In Odesa, a man brutally beat his two-month-old daughter: the baby is in intensive care

Kyiv

 40344 views

Police detained a 27-year-old man who systematically beat his 2.5-month-old daughter. The child is in serious condition in hospital, and the father faces up to 8 years in prison for intentional grievous bodily harm.

In Odesa, a man brutally beat his two-month-old daughter: the baby is in intensive care

In Odesa, police detained a man for beating his young daughter. The child has been in hospital in serious condition for 2.5 months. The offender faces up to eight years in prison, UNN reports with reference to the police of Odesa region.

Details

The victim, who was taken from her home to the intensive care unit of the Odesa Regional Children's Clinical Hospital on October 22 at night, was reported to the police by doctors.

It has now been established that the 27-year-old father was irritated and beat his daughter every time she cried, thus "calming" her. The child's health was getting worse, and the mother called an ambulance. According to the 24-year-old woman, she was afraid to stand in her husband's way.

In addition to their daughter, the civilian couple has a two-year-old son, whom the father allegedly also beat. The boy is currently being examined by doctors, he has a preliminary closed fracture of the hip.

Prosecutor's Office: man threw a bottle through a bus window in Kyiv and injured a child25.09.24, 16:13 • 16372 views

"The attacker was detained in accordance with the procedural procedure. The issue of serving him with a notice of suspicion of intentional grievous bodily harm to his daughter, i.e. intentional bodily harm that is dangerous to the child's life at the time of infliction, is being decided. This crime is punishable by up to eight years in prison. We will petition the court to impose on the offender a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention," said Petro Chefarlichev, head of the investigation department of Police Department No. 5 of Odesa District Police Department No. 1.

In addition to Part 1 of Art. 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, investigators also registered the incident in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 1 of Art. 122 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which qualifies as intentional bodily injury of moderate gravity. In the framework of this proceeding, the circumstances of the boy's beating are being established. The Prymorskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Odesa is providing procedural supervision in both cases.

"The investigation will provide a legal assessment of all the actions of both the man and the woman. We have reported the incident to the children's service to decide on the children's fate," added Petro Chefarlichev.

Drunkenly raped a young child: a man in Vinnytsia region was sentenced to 14 years in prison15.10.24, 15:32 • 10609 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Ukraine
Odesa
