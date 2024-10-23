In Odesa, a man brutally beat his two-month-old daughter: the baby is in intensive care
Kyiv • UNN
Police detained a 27-year-old man who systematically beat his 2.5-month-old daughter. The child is in serious condition in hospital, and the father faces up to 8 years in prison for intentional grievous bodily harm.
In Odesa, police detained a man for beating his young daughter. The child has been in hospital in serious condition for 2.5 months. The offender faces up to eight years in prison, UNN reports with reference to the police of Odesa region.
Details
The victim, who was taken from her home to the intensive care unit of the Odesa Regional Children's Clinical Hospital on October 22 at night, was reported to the police by doctors.
It has now been established that the 27-year-old father was irritated and beat his daughter every time she cried, thus "calming" her. The child's health was getting worse, and the mother called an ambulance. According to the 24-year-old woman, she was afraid to stand in her husband's way.
In addition to their daughter, the civilian couple has a two-year-old son, whom the father allegedly also beat. The boy is currently being examined by doctors, he has a preliminary closed fracture of the hip.
Prosecutor's Office: man threw a bottle through a bus window in Kyiv and injured a child25.09.24, 16:13 • 16372 views
"The attacker was detained in accordance with the procedural procedure. The issue of serving him with a notice of suspicion of intentional grievous bodily harm to his daughter, i.e. intentional bodily harm that is dangerous to the child's life at the time of infliction, is being decided. This crime is punishable by up to eight years in prison. We will petition the court to impose on the offender a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention," said Petro Chefarlichev, head of the investigation department of Police Department No. 5 of Odesa District Police Department No. 1.
In addition to Part 1 of Art. 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, investigators also registered the incident in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 1 of Art. 122 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which qualifies as intentional bodily injury of moderate gravity. In the framework of this proceeding, the circumstances of the boy's beating are being established. The Prymorskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Odesa is providing procedural supervision in both cases.
"The investigation will provide a legal assessment of all the actions of both the man and the woman. We have reported the incident to the children's service to decide on the children's fate," added Petro Chefarlichev.
Drunkenly raped a young child: a man in Vinnytsia region was sentenced to 14 years in prison15.10.24, 15:32 • 10609 views