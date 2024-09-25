Prosecutor's Office: man threw a bottle through a bus window in Kyiv and injured a child

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 81853 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 105291 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 169877 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 139413 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144010 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139366 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 183458 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112107 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173884 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104769 views

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 101379 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 111165 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 113287 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 57099 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 63487 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 169877 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 183458 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173884 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 201244 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 190124 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142515 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142493 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147164 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138553 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155391 views
Actual
Prosecutor's Office: man threw a bottle through a bus window in Kyiv and injured a child

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16351 views

A 30-year-old passenger threw a bottle through a minibus window after a dispute with the driver, injuring a 12-year-old boy. The suspect faces a fine of up to UAH 34,000 or imprisonment for up to 5 years for hooliganism.

In Kyiv, a man threw a bottle through a bus window and injured a 12-year-old boy, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"A 30-year-old man was served a notice of suspicion of hooliganism, i.e. gross violation of public order on the grounds of obvious disrespect for society, which resulted in bodily harm to a minor child (Part 1 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement reads.

The pre-trial investigation, as stated, found that the man got on a minibus going from the Chernihivska metro station to the Troyeshchyna residential area. "In the cabin, he had a dispute with the driver. After that, the disgruntled passenger got off at the bus stop and threw a glass vodka bottle through the bus window, breaking the window and injuring the boy who was in the bus. He suffered a bruised head wound," the prosecutor's office said.

The man was served a notice of suspicion of hooliganism.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of a fine of up to UAH 34 thousand or probationary supervision for up to five years, or restriction of liberty for the same period.

In Rivne, a bus hit a 14-year-old cyclist on a crosswalk19.07.24, 16:14 • 10746 views

Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

