Prosecutor's Office: man threw a bottle through a bus window in Kyiv and injured a child

In Kyiv, a man threw a bottle through a bus window and injured a 12-year-old boy, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"A 30-year-old man was served a notice of suspicion of hooliganism, i.e. gross violation of public order on the grounds of obvious disrespect for society, which resulted in bodily harm to a minor child (Part 1 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement reads.

The pre-trial investigation, as stated, found that the man got on a minibus going from the Chernihivska metro station to the Troyeshchyna residential area. "In the cabin, he had a dispute with the driver. After that, the disgruntled passenger got off at the bus stop and threw a glass vodka bottle through the bus window, breaking the window and injuring the boy who was in the bus. He suffered a bruised head wound," the prosecutor's office said.

The man was served a notice of suspicion of hooliganism.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of a fine of up to UAH 34 thousand or probationary supervision for up to five years, or restriction of liberty for the same period.

