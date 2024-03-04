$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 14264 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 43212 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 36582 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 197531 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 180317 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 173186 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 219309 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 248823 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154640 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371523 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

In Odesa a baby died in the maternity ward, another child died in the hospital: police launched an investigation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24951 views

One child died in a maternity hospital, and the other in a children's hospital, where a 9-year-old boy died after being diagnosed with a respiratory infection and released for outpatient treatment.

In Odesa a baby died in the maternity ward, another child died in the hospital: police launched an investigation

In Odesa, the deaths of two children in medical institutions are being investigated - one of the tragic events occurred in an Odesa maternity hospital, the other in a children's clinical hospital, the Main Department of the National Police in Odesa region reported, UNN writes.

Details

Regarding the incident in the maternity hospital, law enforcement officers found that on February 16, an Odesa woman gave birth to twin boys, but half an hour later one of them died during resuscitation. 

Regarding the death of a 9-year-old resident of Izmail district, it was established that on February 23, his mother went to a family doctor in Reni district hospital, where the boy was diagnosed with an acute respiratory viral infection and released for outpatient treatment. On the night of February 27, the child's condition deteriorated sharply and he was hospitalized first to the district and then to the regional children's clinical hospital, where he died on the morning of February 29.

Proceedings were initiated over the infant's death under Part 2 of Article 140 of the Criminal Code (failure to perform or improper performance of professional duties by a medical or pharmaceutical worker due to negligence or dishonesty, if this caused serious consequences for a minor).

Two proceedings were initiated over the death of the 9-year-old boy: under Part 2 of Article 140 and Part 2, Clause 1 of Article 115 (premeditated murder) of the Criminal Code.

In both proceedings, investigators have ordered forensic medical examinations to determine, among other things, the causes of the children's deaths.

The full circumstances of the tragic events are being established, the police said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

HealthCrimes and emergencies
