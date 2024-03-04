In Odesa a baby died in the maternity ward, another child died in the hospital: police launched an investigation

In Odesa, the deaths of two children in medical institutions are being investigated - one of the tragic events occurred in an Odesa maternity hospital, the other in a children's clinical hospital, the Main Department of the National Police in Odesa region reported, UNN writes.

Details

Regarding the incident in the maternity hospital, law enforcement officers found that on February 16, an Odesa woman gave birth to twin boys, but half an hour later one of them died during resuscitation.

Regarding the death of a 9-year-old resident of Izmail district, it was established that on February 23, his mother went to a family doctor in Reni district hospital, where the boy was diagnosed with an acute respiratory viral infection and released for outpatient treatment. On the night of February 27, the child's condition deteriorated sharply and he was hospitalized first to the district and then to the regional children's clinical hospital, where he died on the morning of February 29.

Proceedings were initiated over the infant's death under Part 2 of Article 140 of the Criminal Code (failure to perform or improper performance of professional duties by a medical or pharmaceutical worker due to negligence or dishonesty, if this caused serious consequences for a minor).

Two proceedings were initiated over the death of the 9-year-old boy: under Part 2 of Article 140 and Part 2, Clause 1 of Article 115 (premeditated murder) of the Criminal Code.

In both proceedings, investigators have ordered forensic medical examinations to determine, among other things, the causes of the children's deaths.

The full circumstances of the tragic events are being established, the police said.