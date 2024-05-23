In occupied Mariupol, Azovstalskaya Street was named tula Avenue despite the wishes of residents

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Azovstalskaya Street was renamed tula Avenue, which caused a protest among local residents. The occupiers adopted the resolution on May 21, citing "the contribution of the tula region to the restoration of the city and the opinion of a group of residents." This was reported by the Mariupol City Council, UNN reports.

Details

In Mariupol, the occupation authorities renamed Azovstalskaya Street to Tula Avenue, despite massive opposition from local residents. The decision was signed on May 21, the day after the second anniversary of the defense workers' withdrawal from Azovstal.

The official explanation claims that the Tula region made a significant contribution to the "restoration" of the city and that the opinions of some residents were taken into account. However, this contradicts the results of an open poll, according to which 72% of residents opposed the renaming, which did not prevent the occupation authorities from acting.

The occupiers continue to erase everything that could remind us of Mariupol's Ukrainian past. In addition, such renaming leads to a legal change of addresses of destroyed buildings. As a result, people are denied the right to join the queue for compensatory housing, as the addresses of their high-rise buildings simply do not exist - they said in a statement.

Recall

russians are transporting tanks through Mariupol by rail, probably using the newly built Mariupol-Rostov railroad line on the temporarily occupied territories.

Occupants in Mariupol are repairing the destroyed Drama Theater