Occupants in Mariupol are repairing the destroyed Drama Theater

The occupation authorities of Mariupol are dismantling and repairing the site of the Drama Theater, which they destroyed in 2022. At that time, hundreds of families with children were hiding in the basements of the Drama Theater . This was reported by UNN with reference to the Mariupol City Council.

Details

The occupiers continue to dismantle and repair the site of the tragedy. The invaders are trying to hide their crime and restore the theater to stage propaganda performances - the post says.

The city council reminded that the theater has become a symbol of the Russian war crime against peaceful Mariupol residents around the world. On March 16, 2022, they dropped two bombs on the theater building, where hundreds of families with children were hiding. The Russian military was not deterred by the inscription in front of the building in large letters "Children.

Also, the Mariupol City Council emphasized that during the so-called repair, the sculptures on the facade, which miraculously survived the bombing, were finally lost due to the occupiers' terrible negligence.

Recall

The Russians organized a "thematic entertainment exhibition" where they displayed the shot trams from Mariupolthat were destroyed by the occupation forces during the blockade of the city.