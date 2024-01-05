In New York, 24 people were injured in a collision in the subway

At least 24 people were injured in a collision between two trains in the New York subway, NBC New York reports, citing the city's fire department, UNN reports.

Details

Trains collided at a station in Manhattan. The broken down train crashed into the other one, after which it derailed.

The firefighters responded to the incident within three minutes, cut off the power to the tracks and began the evacuation process.

According to NBC New York, the victims suffered minor injuries and are being treated in hospitals. Another 300 people who were on the derailed train were evacuated.

The collision led to serious disruptions in the subway system, with train traffic halted in a large section of Manhattan.

