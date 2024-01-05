A sixth-grader was killed in a shooting at an Iowa school in the United States

A sixth-grader was killed in a school shooting in the United States. According to Reuters, the alleged perpetrator was a 17-year-old high school student. Four students and a school employee were injured, UNN reports.

Details

In Iowa, USA, on Thursday morning, a 17-year-old student opened fire on the first day of classes after the holidays. Police found him dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police also found an improvised explosive device during a search of the high school.

The attack took place just after 7:30 a.m. local time, before most students and teachers had entered the building.

The attacker was armed with a pump-action rifle and a pistol, and he made several posts on social media during the shooting. The motives for the attack are under investigation.