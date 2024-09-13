In Mukachevo, a man attacked an employee of the TCC, he was detained

In Mukachevo, a man hit a TCC employee in the head with a bottle. The attacker was detained and the soldier was hospitalized. This was reported by the press service of the Transcarpathian JTCC and JV, UNN reports.

Details

On Thursday, September 12, a video was posted on social media showing soldiers detaining a man near a sports ground in the city of Mukachevo.

The CTRC explained that the incident occurred near the Mukachevo RTC and JV. A man was detained there. However, the published video does not reflect all the circumstances of the events that preceded the detention, the agency clarified.

The incident occurred around 15:30. Thus, an aggressive man came to the front door of the Mukachevo RCC and JV and knocked on it.

“While on duty, the serviceman opened the door. At the same time, the visitor suddenly hit the serviceman on the head with a glass bottle and tried to escape,” the statement said.

In response to such actions, a group of servicemen from the daily patrol of the Mukachevo RTC and JFO immediately responded to the act of aggression and detained the attacker. Force was used to prevent him from escaping before the police arrived.

The Transcarpathian JTCC notes that the actions of the military were adequate, quick and decisive, as the situation required an immediate response to the young man's behavior. The attacker was handed over to the patrol police. The serviceman was hospitalized and is receiving the necessary medical care.

The incident is currently being investigated, and the police are looking into the circumstances of the incident. An internal investigation has been launched.

