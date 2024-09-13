ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 114400 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 117050 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 190788 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 149436 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150602 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141952 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194580 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112332 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 183786 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104951 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

In Mukachevo, a man attacked an employee of the TCC, he was detained

In Mukachevo, a man attacked an employee of the TCC, he was detained

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15483 views

An aggressive man hit a serviceman in the head with a bottle near the Mukachevo Regional Center for the Media. The attacker was detained and the victim hospitalized. Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

In Mukachevo, a man hit a TCC employee in the head with a bottle. The attacker was detained and the soldier was hospitalized. This was reported by the press service of the Transcarpathian JTCC and JV, UNN reports.

Details

On Thursday, September 12, a video was posted on social media showing soldiers detaining a man near a sports ground in the city of Mukachevo.

The CTRC explained that the incident occurred near the Mukachevo RTC and JV. A man was detained there. However, the published video does not reflect all the circumstances of the events that preceded the detention, the agency clarified.

The incident occurred around 15:30. Thus, an aggressive man came to the front door of the Mukachevo RCC and JV and knocked on it.

“While on duty, the serviceman opened the door. At the same time, the visitor suddenly hit the serviceman on the head with a glass bottle and tried to escape,” the statement said.

In response to such actions, a group of servicemen from the daily patrol of the Mukachevo RTC and JFO immediately responded to the act of aggression and detained the attacker. Force was used to prevent him from escaping before the police arrived.

The Transcarpathian JTCC notes that the actions of the military were adequate, quick and decisive, as the situation required an immediate response to the young man's behavior. The attacker was handed over to the patrol police. The serviceman was hospitalized and is receiving the necessary medical care.

The incident is currently being investigated, and the police are looking into the circumstances of the incident. An internal investigation has been launched.

In Odesa, a man tried to escape during a document check by a patrol from the TCR, he was detained - police11.09.24, 15:59 • 11120 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyCrimes and emergencies

