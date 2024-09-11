In Odesa, a man tried to escape during a document check by a patrol from the TCR, he was detained - police

In Odesa, during the verification of military registration data by a patrol with representatives of the TCR, a man tried to escape and was detained. An internal investigation into the actions of law enforcement officers has been ordered. This was reported by the National Police on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"This afternoon, during a joint patrol by the police and the military of the TCR and checking the military credentials of a passerby, the latter refused to provide documents, began to run away, fell and injured his knee, and when he was caught, resisted law enforcement officers and tried to hit them with a stick. Passersby intervened in the conflict and began to stand up for the offender," the police said.

Patrol policemen reportedly arrived at the scene, "who handcuffed the latter, he was detained administratively".

Law enforcement officers are reportedly drawing up reports against the man under Article 185 (malicious disobedience to a lawful order or demand of a police officer) of the Code of Administrative Offenses and Part 1 of Article 173 (disorderly conduct) of the same code.

"In addition, the police leadership has appointed an internal investigation, which will assess the actions of law enforcement officers," the statement said.

