In May, entrepreneurs received loans worth UAH 2.4 billion

As part of the support for SMEs in Ukraine, entrepreneurs received 823 loans worth UAH 2.4 billion in May. This was reported in The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, writes UNN.

As part of the support for Micro, Small and medium-sized businesses in Ukraine, 37,017 loans totaling UAH 118.3 billion have been issued since the beginning of the program. In May, 823 loans were concluded in the amount of UAH 2.4 billion with a share of state-guaranteed principal debt obligations in the amount of UAH 1.2 billion.

In terms of the number of loans issued, PrivatBank is the leader: 12,828 loans totaling about UAH 21 billion, which is 60% of the limit of such guarantees provided to the bank. The second is Oschadbank JSC: 2,902 loans worth UAH 11.2 billion (90% of the bank's limit). UKRGASBANK closes the top three: 879 loans worth 9.5 billion (66% of its limit).

The largest volume of loans is serviced:

in Kyiv-2,233 loans totaling UAH 7.8 billion; in the Dnipropetrovsk region-1,511 loans worth UAH 5 billion;

in Lviv region - 1,672 loans worth UAH 4.9 billion;

in Kiev – 1,178 loans worth UAH 4.1 billion;

in Kharkiv – 574 loans worth UAH 3.9 billion.



Most credits were used:

agriculture – 4,961 loans totaling UAH 29.2 billion;

wholesale and retail trade, vehicle repairs - 8,145 loans worth UAH 17.1 billion;



processing industry - 2,967 loans worth UAH 13.8 billion;



transport, warehousing, postal and courier activities - 1,110 loans worth UAH 2.4 billion;



construction-476 loans worth UAH 1.6 billion



recall

During the period of martial law , entrepreneurs took out more than 55.1 thousand loans for about UAH 220 billion under the state program "affordable loans 5-7-9%", and most of all - to finance working capital and for anti-war purposes.