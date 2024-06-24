$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

In May, entrepreneurs received loans worth UAH 2.4 billion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19970 views

In May, as part of the state support program for small and medium-sized businesses in Ukraine, 823 loans were issued in the amount of UAH 2.4 billion, while the state guaranteed the fulfillment of fixed debt obligations in the amount of UAH 1.2 billion.

In May, entrepreneurs received loans worth UAH 2.4 billion

As part of the support for SMEs in Ukraine, entrepreneurs received 823 loans worth UAH 2.4 billion in May. This was reported in The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, writes UNN.

As part of the support for Micro, Small and medium-sized businesses in Ukraine, 37,017 loans totaling UAH 118.3 billion have been issued since the beginning of the program. In May, 823 loans were concluded in the amount of UAH 2.4 billion with a share of state-guaranteed principal debt obligations in the amount of UAH 1.2 billion.

In terms of the number of loans issued, PrivatBank is the leader: 12,828 loans totaling about UAH 21 billion, which is 60% of the limit of such guarantees provided to the bank. The second is Oschadbank JSC: 2,902 loans worth UAH 11.2 billion (90% of the bank's limit). UKRGASBANK closes the top three: 879 loans worth 9.5 billion (66% of its limit).

The largest volume of loans is serviced:

  1. in Kyiv-2,233 loans totaling UAH 7.8 billion;
  2. in the Dnipropetrovsk region-1,511 loans worth UAH 5 billion;
  3. in Lviv region - 1,672 loans worth UAH 4.9 billion;
  4. in Kiev – 1,178 loans worth UAH 4.1 billion;
  5. in Kharkiv – 574 loans worth UAH 3.9 billion.

Most credits were used:

  • agriculture – 4,961 loans totaling UAH 29.2 billion;
  • wholesale and retail trade, vehicle repairs - 8,145 loans worth UAH 17.1 billion;
  • processing industry - 2,967 loans worth UAH 13.8 billion;
  • transport, warehousing, postal and courier activities - 1,110 loans worth UAH 2.4 billion;
  • construction-476 loans worth UAH 1.6 billion

recall

During the period of martial law , entrepreneurs took out more than 55.1 thousand loans for about UAH 220 billion under the state program "affordable loans 5-7-9%", and most of all - to finance working capital and for anti-war purposes.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyEconomy
