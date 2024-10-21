In Lviv an 11-year-old girl was electrocuted while trying to take a selfie: she is being prepared for surgery
Kyiv • UNN
In Lviv, an 11-year-old girl was electrocuted while trying to take a selfie on the roof of a train car. The child is being prepared for surgery on her right foot after receiving emergency care.
In Lviv, an 11-year-old girl was electrocuted while trying to take a selfie on the roof of a train car. She is being prepared for surgery on her right foot, the Lviv City Council reported in Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.
Details
"Yesterday in Lviv, an 11-year-old girl climbed onto a train carriage to take a selfie and was burned by an electric shock," the mayor's office said.
Reportedly, at the children's hospital in Lviv, doctors provided emergency care to the child and transferred him to outpatient treatment "in order to prepare for further surgery of the right foot.
In Kyiv region, a 13-year-old boy fell from a train and suffered 90% of his body burns from electrocution16.10.24, 13:44 • 11886 views