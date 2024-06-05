In Lviv, a car driven by a 14-year-old boy was stopped

In the center of Lviv, patrol officers stopped a car driven by a 14-year-old boy. The young man's father was called to the scene - he faces a fine. Writes UNN with reference to the press service of the patrol police of the Lviv region.

Details

In the center of Lviv, patrol officers stopped a BMW - a 14-year-old driver was driving. The incident occurred the night before. As indicated, law enforcement officers stopped the car for violating the requirements of the road sign 3.21 "entry is prohibited" on Ivan Franko street. Traffic in the public transport lane of the driver of a BMW car was also recorded.

The young man's father was called to the scene and a report was drawn up against him under Part 3 of Article 184 (committing an administrative offense by minors aged fourteen to sixteen).

