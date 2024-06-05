In Luhansk region the invaders unsuccessfully stormed the positions of the Defense Forces from the side of Kreminna, daily shelling Nevske

In the Luhansk region, Nevske suffers daily from enemy shelling, and Russian occupiers in the Limansky direction unsuccessfully stormed the positions of the Ukrainian military from the side of Kreminna, the Luhansk Regional State Administration reported on Wednesday, UNN writes,

Details

"In the Limansky direction, Russian troops unsuccessfully stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders from the side of Kreminna," the report says.

"The situation in the Kupyansky direction remains tense. There, the invaders attacked 14 times, in particular, near Stelmakhovka, Novoegorovka, Nevsky. During the day, the enemy lost 92 people killed and wounded," the report says.

It is reported that two armored combat vehicles, a car and an enemy UAV were destroyed.

It is also reported that the attempt of the invaders to approach Belogorovka in the Seversky direction was unsuccessful.

"Nevsky Prospekt suffers daily from shelling. Yesterday, the village was hit at least 10 times. The enemy used barrel artillery, mortars, and multiple launch rocket systems. Also under the gun of the enemy were Stelmakhovka, Kuzemovka, Makeyevka. The Russians launched an air strike near Kuzemovka," the head of the Luhansk RMA said. Artem Lysogor.

Addition

On June 4, The General Staff reportedthat the invaders had become more active in the Kupyansky direction and were using aviation.