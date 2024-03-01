In Kyiv region, police "exposed" a farmer who illegally cultivated almost half a hectare of land

In the Kyiv region of Rokytne, police exposed a farmer who had illegally seized land worth almost UAH 1.3 million. He occupied an unoccupied piece of land and made it suitable for use in growing crops. The police of Kyiv region told what responsibility the man faces, UNN reports.

Last spring, a 37-year-old man seized state land in Rokytne, totaling almost half a hectare. Law enforcement officers found out that the accused illegally occupied the land plot for the purpose of growing crops. The defendant compensated the state for the damage caused by returning the land plot to state ownership, making it suitable for use. - the police said.

Details

It is noted that investigators have completed a pre-trial investigation into the fact of unauthorized occupation of land and unauthorized construction (Part 2 of Article 197-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and sent the materials to court.