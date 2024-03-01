$41.340.03
In Kyiv region, police "exposed" a farmer who illegally cultivated almost half a hectare of land

Kyiv • UNN

 • 59225 views

Police in Kyiv region found that a 37-year-old farmer had illegally seized and cultivated nearly half a hectare of state land worth about $40,000 to grow crops.

In Kyiv region, police "exposed" a farmer who illegally cultivated almost half a hectare of land

In the Kyiv region of Rokytne, police exposed a farmer who had illegally seized land worth almost UAH 1.3 million. He occupied an unoccupied  piece of land and made it suitable for use in growing crops. The police of Kyiv region told what responsibility  the man faces, UNN reports.

Last spring, a 37-year-old man seized state land in Rokytne, totaling almost half a hectare. Law enforcement officers found out that the accused illegally occupied the land plot for the purpose of growing crops. The defendant compensated the state for the damage caused by returning the land plot to state ownership, making it suitable for use.

- the police said.

Details

It is noted that investigators have completed a pre-trial investigation into the fact of unauthorized occupation of land and unauthorized construction (Part 2 of Article 197-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and sent the materials to court.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv
