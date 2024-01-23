In Kyiv, people are evacuated from a residential building where an unexploded missile warhead was found

People are being evacuated from a house in Sviatoshynskyi district because of an unexploded part of a russian missile. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, UNN reports.

Details

He wrote that an undetonated missile warhead was found in one of the apartments in a residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district.

People are being evacuated from the building - Klitschko wrote.

Recall

In the morning, the enemy launched a missile attack on Kyiv and Kharkiv. In Kharkiv , the entrance to a multi-storey building was destroyed, there may be people under the rubble.