In Kyiv, people are evacuated from a residential building where an unexploded missile warhead was found
Kyiv • UNN
An unexploded rocket warhead was found in a residential building in Svyatoshynskyi district. People are being evacuated.
People are being evacuated from a house in Sviatoshynskyi district because of an unexploded part of a russian missile. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, UNN reports.
He wrote that an undetonated missile warhead was found in one of the apartments in a residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district.
People are being evacuated from the building
In the morning, the enemy launched a missile attack on Kyiv and Kharkiv. In Kharkiv , the entrance to a multi-storey building was destroyed, there may be people under the rubble.