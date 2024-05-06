In Kyiv, more than 2 thousand companies are registered at one address: what are mass registration addresses and where are they most common

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 40068 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 74456 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 42572 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 35314 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67911 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252194 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226858 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212822 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238532 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225248 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 92747 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67911 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 74456 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113299 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114179 views
In Kyiv, more than 2 thousand companies are registered at one address: what are mass registration addresses and where are they most common

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21861 views

More than 140,000 companies in Ukraine are registered at mass registration addresses, with the largest number - more than 2,000 companies - registered at a single address in Kyiv.

Kyiv has the largest number of companies registered at one address - more than 2,000. In total, more than 140 thousand companies are registered at mass registration addresses across the country, UNN reports, citing data from the Opendatabot monitoring service.

Details

In Ukraine, as indicated, there are currently 1,286 addresses for mass registration of companies, most of which are located in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa regions. The capital has the highest number of companies registered at one address - more than 2,000. Overall, more than 140 thousand companies in Ukraine are registered at mass registration addresses.

In Kyiv, more than 101 thousand companies are registered at the addresses of mass registration of companies, which is 71.8% of the total number. Kharkiv and Odesa regions are also among the top three with more than 8 thousand (6.3%) and 5 thousand (4.1%) companies, respectively.

These regions also top the list in terms of the number of mass registration addresses. There are 815 addresses in Kyiv (63.4%), 105 (8.2%) in Kharkiv region, and 65 (5.1%) in Odesa region.

The largest number of companies are registered in Kyiv at one address on Melnykova Street, 12. This address is the legal address of 2,363 companies, of which 1,978 are active and 385 are inactive, according to Opendatabot.

Insolvency Practitioner Denys Lykhopiok notes that registration of a company's location at such addresses may negatively affect its reputation when planning cooperation. "In my practice, I have encountered a frequent phenomenon that the location of a bankrupt company turns out to be the place of mass registration. In particular, such re-registration often occurs on the initiative of managers and business owners who are trying to avoid financial responsibility on the eve of bankruptcy proceedings. Sometimes, such developments can be planned even from the very beginning of the company's operations," he said.

Recall

54% of residential complexes currently under construction in Ukraine have land litigation, and some developers forget to renew land leases or even start construction without proper permits.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Economy
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

