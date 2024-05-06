In Kyiv, more than 2 thousand companies are registered at one address: what are mass registration addresses and where are they most common

Kyiv has the largest number of companies registered at one address - more than 2,000. In total, more than 140 thousand companies are registered at mass registration addresses across the country, UNN reports, citing data from the Opendatabot monitoring service.

Details

In Ukraine, as indicated, there are currently 1,286 addresses for mass registration of companies, most of which are located in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa regions. The capital has the highest number of companies registered at one address - more than 2,000. Overall, more than 140 thousand companies in Ukraine are registered at mass registration addresses.

In Kyiv, more than 101 thousand companies are registered at the addresses of mass registration of companies, which is 71.8% of the total number. Kharkiv and Odesa regions are also among the top three with more than 8 thousand (6.3%) and 5 thousand (4.1%) companies, respectively.

These regions also top the list in terms of the number of mass registration addresses. There are 815 addresses in Kyiv (63.4%), 105 (8.2%) in Kharkiv region, and 65 (5.1%) in Odesa region.

The largest number of companies are registered in Kyiv at one address on Melnykova Street, 12. This address is the legal address of 2,363 companies, of which 1,978 are active and 385 are inactive, according to Opendatabot.

Insolvency Practitioner Denys Lykhopiok notes that registration of a company's location at such addresses may negatively affect its reputation when planning cooperation. "In my practice, I have encountered a frequent phenomenon that the location of a bankrupt company turns out to be the place of mass registration. In particular, such re-registration often occurs on the initiative of managers and business owners who are trying to avoid financial responsibility on the eve of bankruptcy proceedings. Sometimes, such developments can be planned even from the very beginning of the company's operations," he said.

